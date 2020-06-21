Salman Khan breaks silence on criticism from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans on Twitter

Salman Khan broke his silence amid netizens’ strong reactions against some big names of the film industry in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Amid various hashtags floating against nepotism, favouritism and bullying in the film industry, some directed at Salman too, the actor urged his fans to stand with Sushant’s fans.

The Dabangg star urged his fans not to take to heart the strong reactions of Sushant’s fans, and rather understand the pain that they were going through.

Here’s the tweet

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Social media backlash against Salman had started when he had expressed his condolences upon the news of Sushant's demise.

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

Some fans of Sushant shared screenshots of Salman's allegedly critical comments. Fans of Sushant at his hometown Patna had also demonstrated at Salman’s brand ‘Being Human’ store in the city.

Salman’s tweet also came on the same day three stars, known to be close to him, quit Twitter. His former co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma left the microblogging site to distance themselves from its ‘negativity.’

'The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," Sonakshi had written.

Using the lyrics of Sirazee and Hansraj Raghuwanshi's hit song 'Aag Lage Basti Mai', Sonakshi captioned the post on her Instagram handle. Sonakshi shared a picture of Amy Poehler showing the peace out sign at an award show. The actor had close to 16 million followers on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Saqib wrote the following letter:

Hey Twitter, When we met for the first time, you were lovely.

A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place full of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct. These last few days have forced me to realise that I don't need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It's made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious! Thank you to my almost 99K followers for all the love. We will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done. In a world where you can be anything, be kind! Your ex Lover

S.

