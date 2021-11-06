‘Singham 3’: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn's Cop Drama To Release On Independence Day 2023

Singham 3 has been garnering newfound attention right after the release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Director Rohit Shetty is all set to expand his cop universe with the third instalment of the Ajay Devgn starrer, and now the actor-director duo seems to have finalised the film's release date.

According to Pinkvilla's sources, the cop thriller will hit theatres during the weekend of Independence Day 2023. Sources note that since the film is set against the backdrop of 'turbulent Indo-Pak relationship', makers deem it best to bring forth the patriotic tale sometime around Independence day.

The film will be shot extensively across Kashmir and Delhi, with makers working on the formalities. As it goes on floors around September/October next year, the crew of Singham 3 will be aided with 'adequate security by the officials'. Sources further note that after juggling with various ideas for a long while, makers have 'finally cracked something', with the film having the potential to become the 'best and most relevant' flick of the cop universe.

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn freeze release date of Singham 3

According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, the movie will showcase its protagonist embarking on a journey to Pakistan to catch hold of all the terror outfits. Devgn and Jackie Shroff will be engaged in a 'battle royale' as the film takes off from where Sooryavanshi concluded.

The movie will also have extended cameo appearances by Rohit Shetty's other cop actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and will go on floors sometime in the last quarter of 2022.

Rohit Shetty will start the project after concluding the comedy flick Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as leads. He is also collaborating with Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series.

On the other hand, Devgn will also shoot for his no-nonsense cop role as soon as he clears his myriad Bollywood projects, beginning with SS Rajamouli's directorial, RRR.

The movie, which is a fictional retelling of the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Devgn has also donned the hat of a director for his forthcoming film, MayDay, which is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAY DEVGN)