Arjun Kapoor Watches 'Sooryavanshi'; Says 'it's Indeed Happy Diwali For All Cinema Lovers'

Akshay Kumar's high octane action flick Sooryavanshi has been finally released in theatres today, with fans and Bollywood actors going gaga over Rohit Shetty's latest instalment in the cop franchise. Apart from receiving raving reviews by movie buffs, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana among others are hailing the film as a 'true blue Hindi entertainer'. As theatres reopen after a long haul due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many filmmakers and actors are urging the audience to witness Sooryavanshi's magic on the big screen.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead, has extended cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as the cop characters from Singham and Simmba respectively. After facing postponements for almost one and a half years, the film was released on November 5, marking the Diwali weekend.

Arjun Kapoor on Sooryavanshi's release

Taking to his Instagram handle today, the Bhoot Police actor uploaded a reel showcasing him stationed inside a movie hall with 'Sooryavanshi' written on the big screen. "Aa gayi hai Police aur Khul gaye hai cinema ke darwaaze!" (The police have come and cinema doors have opened), he wrote. "So glad to watch Sooryavanshi on the big screen after such a long wait! It’s indeed a Happy Diwali for all cinema lovers!!!". Take a look.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to the film's theatrical release

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Vicky Donor star shared the film's poster and called its release a milestone moment in Indian cinema today. "I wish team Sooryavanshi- @itsrohitshetty sir, @akshaykumar sir, @ajaydevgn sir, @ranveersingh, @KatrinsKaif and everyone associated with this film all the success." Urging the common folk yo flock theatres, he noted, "It's time for us to go back to the cinemas because honestly, there is no place like the movie theatre. What a way to start the proceedings with Sooryavanshi- it is a true blue Hindi entertainer that we all want to see on the big screen!".

The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai.

Image: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @ARJUNKAPOOR/ @ITS ROHIT SHETTY