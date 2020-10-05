'Singham' Actor Kajal Aggarwal To Tie Knot With Businessman Gautam Kitchlu: Reports

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu, according to reports. An interior designer and design enthusiast by profession, reports suggest that the two will get married in Mumbai.

Going by Gautam's LinkedIn profile, he is a proud owner of Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions. The Wedding Sutra report also suggests that it will be a two-day intimate wedding. Official statement on the same is awaited by the actor.

As of last year, Laxmi Manchu's show, Feet Up with the stars Telugu, welcomed the Naayak star Kajal Aggarwal. During the show, Kajal spoke about the qualities that she looked for in a man. While the actor wanted her ideal man to have ‘quite a lot’ of qualities, she mainly wanted her better half to be possessive of her. Further, she also wished to find a man who would be ‘caring’ as well as ‘spiritual’.

Mumbai Saga

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in the movie Mumbai Saga. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Sharman Joshi. The story is set in the 1980s and 1990s and showcases the face of Mumbai when the mills were being closed to make malls and skyscrapers.

