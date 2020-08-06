Kajal Aggarwal's Movies With Mahesh Babu You Shouldn't Miss

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actor and model. She established a career in the South-Indian film industry and has also appeared in several popular Bollywood films. Working for over two decades now, the actor is among the most influential artists in South India.

Apart from her acting, Kajal Aggarwal is also popular for her stunning style and her sharp looks. Kajal Aggarwal has now appeared a number of films with actor Mahesh Babu. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's movies with Mahesh Babu below.

Business Man

Released in 2012, Business Man is an action film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Shweta Bhardwaj. The story revolves around an ambitious man who visits Mumbai with the notion of turning the city into his empire. He turns into a gangster and manages to become a powerful businessman.

Brahmotsavam

Brahmotsavam is a 2016 drama film directed by Srikanth Addala. The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu. The story follows a man who fixes his daughter's marriage with his brother's son, but he learns that his future son-in-law loves someone else.

Baadshah

Technically, Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu appear in this film as actor and narrator respectively. This 2013 action film stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie is directed by Srinu Vaitla.

Upcoming movies of Kajal Aggarwal

Paris Paris

Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. The Tamil movie will star Kajal in the role of the protagonist that was played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi adaptation. The Bollywood film went on to make huge numbers at the box office and Kangana has been lauded for her performance. The film is directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles.

Mumbai Saga

Kajal Aggarwal is also going to star in an action film titled Mumbai Saga. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Sharman Joshi. The story is set in the 1980s and 1990s and showcases the face of Mumbai when the mills were being closed to make malls and skyscrapers.

