Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Unearths Facts In Gripping Legal Drama

A trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been released. It is a thrilling legal drama featuring an ordinary lawyer, a girl who has been sexually assaulted and a spiritual leader who stands accused. The trailer reveals that the film is inspired by real events.

The Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai trailer opens with Manoj Bajpayee as PC Solanki, who is a run-of-the-mill lawyer. He reveals that the case he is involved with is slated to go on for a long time. The trailer then introduces a 16-year-old girl who claims to have been sexually assaulted by a spiritual leader. Solanki takes the case, which falls under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO Act).

“Willpower vs Power” flashes on screen, implying that while Solanki is fighting the case, the powers that be are still at work to stop justice from being delivered. The spiritual leader, or Baba, played by Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, can be heard saying, “Agar ek baar jail chala jaunga toh kya ho jayega? (What wrong would happen if I go to jail once?”

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “One ordinary Man. One God man. And one extraordinary case. Witness the trial that captured the nation's attention, in #BandaaOnZEE5. Premieres 23rd May”. Several fans took to the comments section and lauded the Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai trailer.

More about Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani. It directed by Suparn S Varma, while Aproov Singh Karki has written the film. Suparn directed Manoj Bajpayee The Family Man 2 as well. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is slated to release directly on OTT on May 23. Fans will be excited to see the new movie featuring Manoj.