'Sister Is Taking Care Of Your Business': Karan Patel Takes An Indirect Dig At Kangana

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, debates and conversations about nepotism, favoritism in the Indian film industry were triggered. Nepotism has been one of the major discussions in Bollywood since Kangana Ranaut’s comments on a popular chat show, however, Sushant's death made this issue even bigger.

Reacting on Kangana's comments, television actor Karan Patel in an interview with a leading publication took an indirect dig at her nepotism remark. Without taking any names, Patel said that 'an actress' has got her sister to take care of her 'business' and hasn't hired a new person with an MBA degree or an outsider seeking jobs. He further added that she opened her own production house but hasn't seen her working with any new director or an actor. Karan claimed that the 'actress' herself runs behind a big banner/studio, and yet 'blows nepotism's trumpet'.

Patel then clarified saying he doesn't think what the 'actress' did is 'wrong' because if his father for example announces a business tomorrow, he will naturally ask him to look after it. He concluded by saying that 'nepotism exists everywhere' and one needs to think why they are working so hard because everything one does is for their kids/family and 'not neighbours'.

Patel in a conversation with the publication also revealed that he gets frustrated when he sees a bigger star get an easier break but he believes only 'talent survives' at the end.

On Thursday, Kangana's team responded to Pooja's 'factual' tweet where she shared a video of Kangana thanking Vishesh Films for launching her.

'Thankful for launching but want outsiders to be treated better,' wrote Kangana Ranaut's team after claiming that 'Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists' a day prior. "She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully. She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends," the tweet said. [sic]

