'Guess videos lie too': Pooja Bhatt shares 'facts' after Kangana Ranaut's fiery response

Pooja Bhatt emphasised on the term ‘facts’ when she broke her silence on the nepotism controversy by highlighting her family banner launching newcomers like Kangana Ranaut. As the latter’s team hit back with a fiery rebuttal of it, Pooja once again put forth ‘facts’ by sharing an old video where she is seen thanking the Bhatt family for launching her. The Zakhm star asked if videos also ‘lied.’

Pooja took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video from Filmfare Awards in the year 2007, after the movie Gangster released. Kangana won not just the ‘Face of the Year’ but also the Best Debut-Female award.

The then debutante is seen greeting Mukesh Bhatt, one of the producers of the film, before walking up to the stage to collect the awards. After the first one, she thanked her sister Rangoli, Anil Gere, her make-up artist, Cinematographer Bobby Singh, her hair-stylist Rihana and director Anurag Basu.

After the second one, she is heard saying, “Thank you Mukesh sir, Bhatt sahab and Anurag for launching me.”

Sharing that it ‘takes two to battle’, Pooja wrote that she’ll ‘leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls’ and that she’d ‘rather put facts.’

Guess videos lie too? 🙃 Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts! https://t.co/GKwYQW6Au9 https://t.co/J6341QtFAh — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 9, 2020

For the uninitiated, Pooja had highlighted how her family always gave newcomers a chance, and how they were always looked down upon for it. With Kangana, being known as the major name who made nepotism a much-debated topic and furthering this attack in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Pooja shared that they had launched Kangana with the film Gangster.

Kangana’s team, however, hit back and stated that she had also auditioned for Telugu film Pokiri at that time, so Gangster being responsible for her stardom was ‘not working.’ In the statement, the team further alleged that Anurag Basu spotted her, and Mukesh Bhatt launched her only because he ‘does not like to pay artists’.

Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him 🙏 (2/2)@PoojaB1972 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

She also claimed that the fact that the family had launched her did not give Mahesh Bhatt the ‘right to throw chappals at her.’ They also accused Mahesh Bhatt of ‘calling her mad, humiliating her, announcing her tragic end’, and being ‘invested’ in Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty’s relationship so much that he ‘announced his end.’

