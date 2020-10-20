Smita Parikh Shares Throwback Picture Of Sushant Singh, Calls It 'beautiful Memories'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of the late actor with Piyush Mishra and others. Captioning it as 'beautiful memories', Smita wrote, "Feels like yesterday... You are still with us." [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, friends, and family have been intent on getting ‘justice’ for their beloved star. The ‘SSRians’ have not lost even a bit of steam in their relentless pursuit for the truth, that had started with the ‘Justice for Sushant’ initiative four months ago. After leading numerous initiatives, their latest tribute-protest gesture was rallies or 'Padyatras' in different cities, one of which was witnessed in Kolkata on Saturday.

One of the attendees of the event was Smita Parikh, who is Sushant’s family friend. She got emotional looking at the scenes at the event and wrote that her ‘heart melted’ with the manner the ‘Bengal tigers and tigresses’ roared for justice.

Bengal is standing strong for justice for sushant, anger and pain in each heart melted my heart totally I came stronger as they are standing strong with our for them it’s thier brother and son and they won’t let the culprits escape #KolkataRoars4SSR https://t.co/62mEDagsHV — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 18, 2020

Sushant breathed his last at his residence in Bandra on June 14. While the Mumbai Police termed it as a ‘suicide’, the CBI is investigating the case on ‘all angles.’ The ED and NCB are probing other angles of the case, with the latter even arresting SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for alleged involvement with drugs, though she is out on bail now.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking a fresh forensic to probe the death, after the controversial U-turn of DR Sudhir Gupta. The doctor, who heads the panel of AIIMS Hospital that submitted the forensic report to the CBI, came under flak for allegedly ruling out suicide, after initially claiming that it was ‘forensically unsuitable’ for examination. The CBI also clarified that the investigation was not done, amid recent ‘speculative reports’ claiming that they had arrived at a conclusion.

