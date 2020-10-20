Sushant Singh Rajput had told USA channel, 'I'll be Neil Armstrong of India'; fans react

It had been reported that Sushant Singh Rajput had exited or ‘removed’ from numerous ventures, when the news of his death had surfaced. Even before, the actor had an unwanted distinction of not doing films that he signed and even started working on, Half Girlfriend, RAW and Chandama Door Ke to name a few. The effort he put in was evident in how he expressed his excitement in a video that has surfaced online.

Sushant was excited to be an astronaut

A fact that was reported after Sushant’s death had been how he had visted the NASA for the prep of Chandamama Door Ke. Not just NASA, he had visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center as well.

A US news channel WZDX had also interviewed him at the venue and he had said, “I’ll be the Neil Armstrong of India'. His character was to be shown as the first Indian to walk on the moon, after Armstrong who was the first human.

“Everything comes later, the VFX, the narrative, the most important thing in my head, as an actor was to convince myself that I am an astronaut,” he shared.

Sushant did not even rest upon arrival in the USA and said, “I landed and I came here. I was so excited.”

In the video, he was seen observing the various machines and he then said, “The moment they tell me this is a centrifuge and this is how it works, I have backup knowledge to understand what they’re trying to say,” he said.

Picture credit: Twitter/@itsSSR

The news channel shared that his visit was a part of his process as a 'method actor' and that the budget was not on par with movies that inspired it.

“I want to instill the same emotion, create the same kind of visual experience,” he had hoped for the film, that eventually go shelved.

Netizens got emotional with the video, feeling heartbreaken that a person who could have contributed numerous ideas to the world was no more.

He had so much to offer to the world. Such a great loss to the universe to have lost him. ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ — rashmi makwana. (@makwana_rashmi) October 20, 2020

My heart bleeds when I watch any of @itsSSR movies,interviews or videos .. How I wish HE was still alive n be a part of such wonderful projects which none had thought of .@itsSSR YOU r so missed ..ðŸ˜” #BoycottBollywood #CBIFile302InSSRCase #CBITraceSSRKillers #CBIStartArrestIn — Aditi (@Real_Aditi) October 20, 2020

Our loss .

Nation's huge loss.

He would have changed the entire world with his ideas, ideologies. All were jealous of him. Poor soul.Did everything possible for people in need. Now it's our turn#BoycottBollywood#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput#302MustInSSRCase#CBISpeedUpSSRCase — Purnima ðŸ’« (@Purnima47782155) October 20, 2020

Sushant's death

Sushant breathed his last at his residence in Bandra on June 14. While the Mumbai Police termed it as a ‘suicide’, the CBI is investigating the case on ‘all angles.’ The ED and NCB are probing other angles of the case, with the latter even arresting SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for alleged involvement with drugs, though she is out on bail now.

