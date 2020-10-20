Sushant's choreographer-friend Ganesh fumes, 'Don't want to work with these B'wood stars'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar has been one of the ‘warriors’ seeking justice for the late actor. Ganesh has led various protests, including a hunger strike in Delhi and a Padyatra and rituals in the last few days, in various cities. However, he is frustrated about the lack of support from persons in Bollywood and now stated that he did not wish to work with them

Sushant's friend Ganesh angry at some Bollywood stars

Sharing a collage of Sushant’s pictures with numerous stars like Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, Ganesh stated that he did not wish to work with them as he was feeling furious with them.

Highlighting how he had leading protests across cities with a photo of Sushant, he stated that the Bollywood stars will suffer from the ‘curses’ of people.

कहा मर गए ये सब लोग,यही हक़ीक़त है इन लोगो की,मुझे काम नहीं करना ऐसे लोगो के साथ,नफरत हो गयी इन लोगो से,जिसके साथ काम करना था हर शहर जिसके साथ जाके डांस करना था उसको तो तुमने मार डाला,अब मै उसका फोटो लेके घूम रहा हु शहर शहर।इतने लोगो की बदुआ लेके कैसे जी सकते हो तुम लोग,शर्म करो pic.twitter.com/wXMjo9luj2 — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) October 19, 2020

He also shared videos sharing the journey of Sushant, from success to his unfortunate death.

Ganesh, who was at the forefront of the events in Patna and Varanasi kicked off the rituals in the Kolkata as well. In pictures and videos that have surfaced on Twitter, Ganesh, wearing an SSR T-shirt, can be seen performing rituals at the Kali ghat near the Kali Temple. Banners bearing SSR's pictures, seeking ‘justice’ for him and calling it a ‘satyagraha’ and a ‘world movement’ adorned the venue.

It included Durga Puja for Sushant, Padyatra and door-to-door distribution of brochures and a candle march towards the end. The ‘Padyatra’ is set to conclude in a grand manner in Kolkata. This is apart from Sushant’s images being created by some artists at the Durga Puja pandals.

Recently, a ‘Padyatra’ had been initiated in Patna, followed by events in Varanasi and Kolkata, where Sushant’s fans gathered in big numbers, seeking ‘justice for SSR’ and answers from the agencies, shouting slogans and holding banners.

The CBI recently clarified that they were still probing all angles as it hit out at the ‘speculative reports’ surrounding his death. This is apart from the separate investigations being led by the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

