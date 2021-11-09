Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, who is believed to have given a new direction to content on television, was recently honoured with Padma Shri in the National Capital. Ekta was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Scores of her friends from the industry congratulated her for the prestigious honour including Union Minister Smriti Irani, who starred in Ekta's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti took to Instagram and shared a video clip from the award ceremony where Ekta was honoured with the title.

In the caption, the actor-turned-politician who was proud of her friend, could not stop herself from raving about Ekta’s hard work and how she reimagined and repositioned stories for television, OTT, and movies. Smriti wrote that she felt honoured to have watched her dear friend being conferred with the “highest civilian awards in the Nation" because of her dedication towards it.

Smriti Irani congratulates friend Ekta Kapoor for Padma Shri win

Sharing her love for Ekta and congratulating her for the same, Smriti wrote, “Kumari Ekta Ravi Kapoor #padmashri... it’s an absolute honour to see my friend bestowed with one of the highest civilian awards in the Nation. She has toiled for years on end to create a brand, a belief, a creative universe that transcended boundaries across many mediums. Be it Television, OTT, or movies, she has reimagined, repositioned not only stories but also her own self. My heartiest congratulations @ektarkapoor #proud #sisterlove[sic].” Ekta who felt humbled to hear such overwhelming words of encouragement from her friend replied in the comment section and wrote, “Thankuuuuu ur love n wishes keep@me@going love u! I wish but I can achieve half as much as u!!!! You trailblazer[sic].”

For the unversed, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have known each other for years. The 45-year-old politician is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. She became a household name with her character Tulsi from the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Meanwhile, apart from Ekta, other stars from the entertainment industry to have received the honour include actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, late singer SP Balasubrahmanium who received it posthumously.

(Image: PTI/Instagram/SmritiIraniofficial)