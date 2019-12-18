Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Best In Saree; Here Is The Proof | Pics Inside

Sobhita Dhulipala is an Indian actor and model who rose to fame after the success of Zoya Akhtar directorial Made in Heaven. In the very popular series, she was seen playing the character of Tara Khanna, a middle-class girl married into a rich family. In her second series, she was seen as Isha Khanna in an Emraan Hashmi starrer Bard Of Blood. She started her career in the film industry with Raman Raghav 2.0, where she played the character of Smrutika Naidu. Currently, Sobhita is busy promoting her upcoming web series, Ghost Stories.

Read | Sobhita Dhulipala's Cinematic Journey From 'Raman Raghav 2.0' To 'Ghost Stories'

The actor has been on the cover of several famous magazines. Sobhita is one of the few actors who has always been able to impress fashion enthusiasts. Be it a pantsuit or a saree, she is a diva when it comes to rocking any outfit. Here is a list of her best looks in saree.

Read | Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Candid About Wedding And Honeymoon, Gives Advice To Brides-to-be

Black saree with golden blouse

Sobhita Dhulipala in this picture can be seen wearing a handcrafted saree with golden border. She has paired up the saree with a deep v-neck golden embroidered blouse and has tied her hair in a low back bun. For accessories, she wore a choker necklace and an emerald ring. Carrying a golden bag and wearing golden nagre, the actor went with minimal makeup.

Read | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Her Experience Of Playing Rosy In Moothon

Peach Saree

In this, Sobhita is seen wearing a peach saree with floral embroidery. She paired it up with a three-fourth-sleeved blouse. The actor is not wearing any jewellery and is wearing nude makeup. Hair tied back in a ponytail, the actor is sporting pair of sunglasses.

Read | Sobhita Dhulipala: The Funny Side Of The Made In Heaven Actor

Mustard Saree

In this pic, Sobhita Dhulipala is wearing a mustard saree with embroidery patches on it. She paired it up with mustard with golden embroidery. With big earrings, she tied her hair in a low bun with a middle parting. She kept her make up natural.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.