Sobhita Dhulipala's Cinematic Journey From 'Raman Raghav 2.0' To 'Ghost Stories'

Sobhita Dhulipala is an actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Vicky Kaushal in the lesser-known movie directed by Anurag Kashyap titled Raman Raghav 2.0 in the year 2016. She rose to fame with her recent stint with the web series Made In Heaven which was a massive hit among the audience. Take a look at Sobhita's cinematic journey starting from Raman Raghav 2.0 to the latest Ghost Stories.

Sobhita Dhulipala successful Bollywood stints

Post Raman Raghav 2.0, Sobhita starred in movies like Chef, Kaalakaandi, Telugu film Goodachari, bilingual film Moothon, and the upcoming releasing mystery murder film The Body. Sobhita's career journey also boasts of successful web series like Bard of Blood and Made in Heaven. Sobhita's career path indicates that she can rightfully take on Bollywood to be the next Radhika Apte as she is known for doing bold roles backed up by substantial and realistic screenplays.

Moothon

Moothon saw Sobhita along with Nivin Pauly and Shashank Arora, the movie is bilingual and was released in Hindi and Malayalam. Moothon chronicles the story of a young boy, who is on a quest to find his elder brother in the brothels of Mumbai. The film released all over South India on November 8, 2019.

Bard of Blood

The character played by Sobhita is what the quietness in a storm looks like. Her character is relatable as she portrays the emotions which every girl goes through. The series is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment that premiered on September 27.

Made in Heaven

Sobhita rose to fame with her recent stint on the web series titled Made In Heaven which can be seen on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The series was directed by the ace director Zoya Akhtar and Sobhita can credit this web series for her fame and popularity.

Sobhita Dhulipala Upcoming projects

Sobhita will be next seen in Jeetu Joseph's The Body releasing on December 13 and will star Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and in the leads. Meanwhile, the Made In Heaven actor is busy shooting for her upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup featuring Dulquer Salmaan and herself in lead roles. Reportedly, the movie is based on the real-life story of Sukumara Kurup who was famous for his illegal criminal activities. Other than Kurup, The Body, Sobhita will also be seen in the anthology film Ghost Stories, Miss Match India with Bipasha Basu, and Farzi along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

