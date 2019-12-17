Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Candid About Wedding And Honeymoon, Gives Advice To Brides-to-be

Sobhita Dhulipala is an Indian actor and model who rose to fame after the success of Zoya Akhtar directorial Made in Heaven. Sobhita played the character of Tara Khanna, a middle-class girl married into a rich family. After that, she was seen as Isha Khanna in an Emraan Hashmi starrer, Bard Of Blood. The actor has previously done Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films as well. She started her career in the film industry with Raman Raghav 2.0, where she played the character of Smrutika Naidu. Sobhita is all set for the release of her upcoming web series, Ghost Stories.

The actor has been gaining a lot of popularity and been successfully been able to create a loyal fan base for herself in the past months. The actor has been on the cover of several famous magazines. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Sobhita opened up and expressed her views on weddings, honeymoon destinations, and her ideal partner.

Ideal partner and love

Sobhita told a leading entertainment portal that love, to her, meant friendship and romance. Something that should not be postponed and when two people are able to treat each as just two individuals. She said that she felt that love should not be attached to the gender roles of male and female and should be above all that.

Further, talking about her ideal partner, she said that she would want someone who is curious about life. She said that she would love it if her partner is curious about things that are beyond their lives. She further added that he should be immensely kind.

Dream wedding

Sobhita, who was seen planning and executing grand weddings onscreen, shares that she is different from that. She wishes to have a simple wedding. She said that the pomp and grandeur do not interest her. She might have something similar to a court marriage.

Honeymoon destination

On being asked what is her dream destination for a honeymoon, the actor had a rather unique reply. She said that she does not believe in visiting her dream destination only for her honeymoon. Further clarifying, she said that she wants to visit Iceland and wishes to see the Northern Lights too. Africa too is on her bucket list; especially Tanzania and Kenya.

Advice for brides to be

The actor has an interesting perspective on marriage. Sobhita wants brides-to-be to remember to be who they are as an individual. The actor said that any woman is not just a wife, or a mother, or just a friend but is all these things together.

