'Made In Heaven' Actor Sobhita Dhulipala: If I Was A Ghost, I Would Enjoy The Perks

Sobhita Dhulipala's 2019 has been quite busy with many series and featured films. Her performances on different OTT platform bagged a lot of appreciation. She started her year with the series Made In Heaven. Post which, she was seen in a south Indian film Moothon. She also shared the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in a web-series and a film too. The overall year was quite eventful for her. Currently, the actor is gearing up for her next web series Ghost Stories.

In a recent post of her, she revealed what interested her to be a part of Ghost Stories, which consists of 4 short horror stories. The photo featuring Sobhita, in a monochrome theme, has a caption in which her reel life’s relatability makes Ghost Stories even more terrifying. In the caption, she wrote, “What got me excited about the script was that it wasn’t your conventional jump-scare horror, but a story that addressed anxiety and built-up trauma. I haven’t had any paranormal experiences, but if I were a ghost--not that human guilt isn’t haunting enough--I would enjoy the perks. I wouldn’t need a visa, and wouldn’t have to pay bills!”.

Details of Ghost Stories

The horror-thriller film will narrate four short-stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibaker Banerjee. The story in which Sobhita is playing the lead is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Reportedly, the story is set in the 90s'. Sobhita will be essaying the character of an isolated pregnant woman. The trailer of the film is out and the audience is waiting for its release. It will be available on the OTT platform Netflix from January 1, 2020. The Netflix original will also feature Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Gulshan Devaiah, and Vijay Varma in different stories.

