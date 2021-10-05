Soha Ali Khan Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Birthday Celebration; See Pic

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who turned a year older on Monday, October 4, has shared a glimpse of her 43rd birthday celebration. The actor posted a beautiful picture of herself with a birthday cake on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Tum Mile actor shared a photo in which she is posing with a chocolate cake that had a stand saying, "Happy Birthday Soha." Dressed in a black sweatshirt with a cartoon printed on it, the actor is all smiles for the camera as Shikha Talsania clicks. She captioned it as, "A single candle to defy the dark #happybirthdaytome #aboutlastnight[sic].”

Take a look:

Soha gets a beautiful birthday wish from husband Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan rang into her 43rd birthday with warm wishes from her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and elder sister Saba. The loving husband Kunal celebrated her wife's birthday over a video call. Taking to Instagram, he had shared a series of photos with Soha Ali Khan. In the virtual birthday celebration, Soha can be seen holding a party balloon in her hand, while Kunal can also be seen with a smile as he took a screenshot from the other side of the phone. The other pictures showed Kunal and Soha in loved-up poses. "Happy Birthday my sunshine[sic]," he captioned the post.

Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan got married to actor Kunal Kemmu in a private ceremony in January 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu In 2017.

Soha congratulates bestie Neha Dhupia on the birth of a baby boy

Earlier, Soha had shared a post while congratulating Neha Dhupia who gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday, October 3. She had posted two pictures featuring Neha Dhupia. In the first photo, we saw a pregnant Neha with her daughter Mehr, kissing her as they two were clad in shades of pink. While the second picture showed Soha with Neha as she paid a visit to the hospital. The happy mother Neha can be seen with an IV tube in her wrist. In the caption, Soha congratulated Neha and her husband and actor Angad Bedi and sent them her love and blessings.

Take a look:

(Image:@sakpataudi/Instagram)