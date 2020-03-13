Soha Ali Khan Says Her Daughter Inaaya Has An Understanding Of 'where She Belongs'

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is one of the trending star kids on social media. She is among the most papped celebrity kids in Bollywood. Talking about how her daughter understands fame, Soha Ali Khan in a media interaction at Pune said that Inaaya does have an understanding of 'where she belongs'.

Soha further added that one cannot hide them from the public eye because that's a fact of their life. She believes that there is no point in hiding kids from the paparazzi or covering them because the interest in clicking them is natural when they step out.

Soha Ali Khan shares video of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's sports day function at school

Stressing on how flashes can hurt kids' eyes and can make them uncomfortable, Soha confessed that she used to hide her daughter only to protect her eyes because she was very young then. Soha said that she wants her daughter to grow up in the most 'normal way' possible.

How does she help her daughter cope with this? Soha said that it is important to communicate with the child and that's what she does. She explains to Inaaya why people take her photographs and talks to her about the environment she is in. Soha concluded by saying that in a family where everyone is an actor, Inaaya has an understanding of 'where she belongs'.

Kunal Kemmu celebrates his love for Soha Ali Khan with their wedding clip; watch video

Soha Ali Khan recently said she will foray into the digital medium with a comedy web-series. "I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughter Inaaya, I will take her with me. It is a comedy in a web-series space. The last couple of episodes are being written. The official announcement will come soon," Soha told PTI.

