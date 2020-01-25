Kunal Kemmu Celebrates His Love For Soha Ali Khan With Their Wedding Clip; Watch Video

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two have been together for a very long time now. They dated for a while and got married in 2015. Kunal commemorated the anniversary with a cute post.

Kunal Kemmu shares the wedding video

Kunal Kemmu, to celebrate the 5th year anniversary of their wedding, shared the video of their wedding on Instagram. The two can be seen getting ready for the wedding. Soha's Mehendi ceremony is also a part of the video. The sangeet, with all their Bollywood friends and family, was also shown. Family members Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore, and Saif Ali Khan were seen while celebrities like Sumeet Vyas, Arshad Warsi, Yuvraj Singh, Sandhya Mridul, Kunal Kapoor and others were seen grooving in the video.

Kunal Kemmu also added a beautiful caption to the post. Kunal talked about how it has been 5 years and that it is a good time to share their happiness with the public. Kunal thanked Soha to be her wonderful as well as not so wonderful self. He also thanked for all the smiles, tears, and hugs. Kunal also added a thank you for being his wife and also for making him a father and giving him a new life.

Soha Ali Khan, in an interview with a leading media portal, talked about the time they first met. She said that she couldn't imagine being friends with him, let alone being in a relationship. Kunal also talked about how she was an Oxford graduate and hence he never thought that they would click.

Image Courtesy: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

