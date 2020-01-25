The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kunal Kemmu Celebrates His Love For Soha Ali Khan With Their Wedding Clip; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Kunal Kemmu shared the video of his wedding with actor Soha Ali Khan on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary. Read on to know more details.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
kunal kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two have been together for a very long time now. They dated for a while and got married in 2015. Kunal commemorated the anniversary with a cute post.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali, Kunal Kemmu Celebrate Christmas; See Pic

Kunal Kemmu shares the wedding video

Kunal Kemmu, to celebrate the 5th year anniversary of their wedding, shared the video of their wedding on Instagram. The two can be seen getting ready for the wedding. Soha's Mehendi ceremony is also a part of the video. The sangeet, with all their Bollywood friends and family, was also shown. Family members Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore, and Saif Ali Khan were seen while celebrities like Sumeet Vyas, Arshad Warsi, Yuvraj Singh, Sandhya Mridul, Kunal Kapoor and others were seen grooving in the video. 

ALSO READ | Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Adorable Pictures Will Give You Major Couple Goals

Kunal Kemmu also added a beautiful caption to the post. Kunal talked about how it has been 5 years and that it is a good time to share their happiness with the public. Kunal thanked Soha to be her wonderful as well as not so wonderful self. He also thanked for all the smiles, tears, and hugs. Kunal also added a thank you for being his wife and also for making him a father and giving him a new life. 

ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu Reveals The Trailer Release Date For 'Malang'; Shares Poster Of The Film

Soha Ali Khan, in an interview with a leading media portal, talked about the time they first met. She said that she couldn't imagine being friends with him, let alone being in a relationship. Kunal also talked about how she was an Oxford graduate and hence he never thought that they would click. 

ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu Impresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Celebs With His Singing; Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan's Net Worth, Career And Movies; Read More Here

Image Courtesy: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA BACKS RAJ THACKERAY
PRASHANT KISHOR ATTACKS SUSHIL MODI
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
ROSS TAYLOR LAUDS BUMRAH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA