Soha Ali Khan Shares Video Of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Sports Day Function At School

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan has not been seen on the silver screen for a long time. However, she is an active social media user. She makes sure that her fans are updated about her life through and post frequently on social media. Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her first sports day as a parent.

ALSO READ| Kunal Kemmu Celebrates His Love For Soha Ali Khan With Their Wedding Clip; Watch Video

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared a video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s sports day function at school. In the video, Soha Ali Khan is seen getting ready for the game of tug-of-war. As the game commences, her team is seen pulling with all its might. Unfortunately, the opposite side seems to be stronger.

ALSO READ| Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan's Net Worth, Career And Movies; Read More Here

Towards the end of the video, Soha Ali Khan is seen resisting as hard as she can. But in the end, she gives up and falls down on the floor. Check out Soha Ali Khan’s post here:

ALSO READ| Ram Jethmalani Biopic Confirmed; Kunal Kemmu To Co-produce With Soha Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu’s movie Malang released just today. Fans were eagerly waiting for the action movie to hit the silver screen as the trailer of Malang was very intriguing.

About the movie Malang

Malang is a romantic-action movie helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and with Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. The movie portrays Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspires Soha Ali Khan To Take Up Radio? See Post

ALSO READ| Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Adorable Pictures Will Give You Major Couple Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.