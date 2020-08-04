Soha Ali Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Inaaya And Taimur Celebrating Rakshabandhan

Raksha Bandhan celebrations remained subdued this year as the rampaging Coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow over the festivities that celebrate the brother-sister bond, with people mostly preferring to stay at home. People relied on homemade sweets and some basic home rituals.

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan extended heartwarming wishes on Tuesday and shared daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu performing rituals with brother Taimur Ali Khan. With Saif Ali Khan sitting next to Taimur, Inaaya dressed in white traditional was seen tying rakhi to Taimur. The next picture showed her applying teeka while Soha happily sat with the Pooja plate.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu ties rakhi to someone special apart from Taimur Ali Khan; See pic

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also took to her social media to wish her older brother, Saif Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan. She greeted Saif with a 'blast from the past' where little Soha could be seen standing next to her older brother leaning against a beautiful black and white vintage Mustang.

Adding a caption to this post, she wrote, "here’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback".

Vatsal Sheth says people shouldn't blame nepotism if Taimur Ali Khan becomes an actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.