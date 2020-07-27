Vatsal Sheth Says People Shouldn't Blame Nepotism If Taimur Ali Khan Becomes An Actor

TV actor Vatsal Sheth shared his views on nepotism that has currently gripped the Hindi film industry after the death of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut and many of her contemporaries have been voicing their opinions on the same subject. The reason why everyone in the film and TV industry is speaking about nepotism is that certain rumours reportedly claim that nepotism in the Bollywood industry had a role in SSR’s death. TV actor Vatsal Sheth has also shared his views on the same. Take a look at what he said to a media portal.

Vatsal Sheth on nepotism & Taimur Ali Khan

In an interview with a media portal, TV actor Vatsal Sheth stated that it is natural for parents to support their kids and therefore people who are from outside the industry shouldn't get consumed in the debate of nepotism that it affects their work. He gave examples of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan who made it big in the film industry despite having no connections in the Bollywood industry. He also gave an example of Varun Dhawan who in spite of being a star kid, works very hard with each film that he does.

He gave an example stating that like a politician son’s or daughter joins politics, the same thing happens in the film industry. The same thing actually happens in all industries as well. Vatsal added that people should not forget that they themselves go crazy when they see Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur, so if he grows up to be an actor, then people shouldn’t blame nepotism.

Vatsal Sheth, however, agreed that it is tough for an outsider to make it big in the film industry but it is not impossible. Vatsal Sheth debuted in Bollywood from the movie Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has reportedly been a guiding star for Vatsal right from his first movie Taarzan. On the work front, Vatsal Sheth is seen in the Star Plus serial called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which is a spin-off of the Hina Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

