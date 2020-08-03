Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Ties Rakhi To Someone Special Apart From Taimur Ali Khan; See Pic

India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan today, a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this occasion, many Bollywood celebrities took to this special day to wish their brothers and sisters. However, little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu not only tied a rakhi to cousin Taimur Ali Khan but somebody else too. Here's what this is about.

Inaaya ties rakhi to someone other than Taimur?

Taking to her Instagram account Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of her toddler, Inaaya tieing a rakhi but not on her brother, Taimur's hands. Instead, she chose her many, Shobha didi who, according to Inaaya, protects her from harm's way. Adding a caption to the post, Soha explained, "When I told Inaaya about the bonds of rakhi and the promise of protection she said I have to tie a rakhi to Shobha didi because she protects and takes care of me every day. #happyrakshabandhan shobha didi".

However, that does not mean that Inaaya Khan did not wish her brother. Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of Taimur and Inaaya playing with a big blue ball. While Inaaya is looking at her brother, Taimur, like the poser he is, is pouting while looking at the camera. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also took to her social media to wish her older brother, Saif Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan. She greeted Saif with a 'blast from the past' where little Soha could be seen standing next to her older brother leaning against a beautiful black and white vintage Mustang. Adding a caption to this post, she wrote, "here’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback".

In other news, here's a look at Raksha Bandhan 2019 when all the Pataudi siblings celebrated it together. On the occasion was present, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Khemu. While the elders looked regal and beautiful in ethenic, the toddlers looked absolutely adorable in their traditional wear. Here's a look at the pictures.

Image credit: inaaya_kemmu Instagram, taimuralikhanpataudi_ Instagram

