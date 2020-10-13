Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Kunal Kemmu's Take On Mumbai Power Cut, Calls It 'the Best'

On October 12, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the story session of her Instagram handle and shared actor Kunal Kemmu's recent video-post on the power outage in Mumbai. While sharing it with her 4.6M followers, Kareena asserted, "Best post on the internet today". Scroll down to take a peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story.

Kunal Kemmu's video on Mumbai power cut

As Mumbai witnessed a power outage on Monday morning, Kunal Kemmu took the opportunity to share his witty take on the situation. Kemmu created a small sketch, depicting how people from Mumbai react to power cuts vs how people from other regions respond to it. In one section of the video, the actor pretended to be a person living outside Mumbai, who is quite used to the drill, while for Mumbaikars, power cuts can be somewhat rare.

While sharing the video, Kunal Kemmu wrote a caption, which read, "It's a tense situation. #powercut". So far, the video has managed to garner more than 295k views; and is still counting. Apart from Kareena, the video also managed to give a good laugh to several actors, such as Angad Bedi, Ishaan Khatter, Neha Dhupia and Gajraj Rao, among many others, as they left laughing emoticons in the comments section. Watch the video below:

On the professional front, Kemmu was last seen in comedy-drama Lootcase, which took an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. he was also featured in the Mohit Suri directorial Malang. On the other side, Kareena, who was last seen playing a pivotal character in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, will soon share the screen space with Aamir Khan in an upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

On October 12's morning, Mumbai witnessed a major power outage. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), explained the reason for the power cut and tweeted: "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure". Later, Tata Power issued a statement and stated that the electricity failure started at 10 am in the morning due to the tripping of MSETCL’s 400 KV transmission system at Kalwa which supplies to Mumbai and adjoining areas.

