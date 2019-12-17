Soha Ali Khan To Team Up With Husband Kunal Kemmu After 10 Years For A Project, See Pic

Soha Ali Khan and her husband actor Kunal Kemmu have shared an update through their Instagram accounts saying that they are all set to collaborate for a project. The duo was last seen together in the 2009 crime comedy film 99. The Rang De Basanti actor posted a photo of herself with Kunal across the table and captioned the post stating "Ten years after 99 the movie I get to work with this guy again 🥰".

Soha Ali Khan, along with her husband Kunal Kemmu and producer Ronnie Screwvala, is reportedly going to produce a biopic on India's renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani. Earlier in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Soha had said that the first draft of the script had been locked and finalized. Apart from being very ambitious about the project, Soha also expressed her willingness to write kids' stories in the near future. She had said in the same interview that she wants to write modern stories with modern problems, values, and solutions after her previous book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous had been received with positive reviews.

What's next for the actors?

After taking a break from Bollywood for some time, Soha will also reportedly venture into the digital medium and leave her mark with a comedy web series project. Soha Ali Khan had shared with a leading media portal, earlier this year, that the project is a commitment of thirty to forty days and that it would be starting from January 2020. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film is the much-anticipated movie Lootcase. The comedy film, produced by Fox Star Studios, also features seasoned actors such as Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal and is reportedly directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

