Soha Ali Khan Twins With Daughter Inaaya In Eid Celebration Photos

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Eid with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya. Soha tied the knot with the Lootcase actor in 2015 and the couple welcome Inaaya in 2017. Soha shared a sneak peek of her Eid celebrations. Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today in the entire country with joy and pompousness. The actress shared candid pictures of her celebrations with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya.

The pictures gave family goals as Soha, Kunal and Inaaya were colour-coordinated. The family picked peach as their colour for the day. The pictures were seemingly taken at the actor’s home. Soha twinned with her daughter Inaaya. The mother-daughter duo wore matching floral pink Indian ethnic outfits. Fans of the actor were quick to appreciate the matching outfits and complimented Soha on her and Inaaya's attire.

Saba Pataudi celebrates Eid

Soha Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi also took to Instagram to share pictures from her Eid celebrations. In the post, Saba could be seen dressed in a magenta-pink sharara. Saba shared two selfies and one mirror selfie with the caption, “EiD Mubarak! Hope everyone has had a peaceful and safe ramadan. May Allah accept our prayers and fasts.Ameen.” Her sister Soha and several other celebrities including actress Kritika Kamra complimented Saba.

Soha Ali Khan's Eid in 2022

Last year, Soha Ali Khan shared adorable pictures from the family’s Eid celebration. The actress donned a pink sleeveless, salwar suit while Kunal was dressed in an olive green kurta. Daughter Inaaya wore a pastel green lehenga. Soha also shared a picture of the couple making the quintessential Eid dessert, seviyan.

About Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan hails from the Pataudi family. She is the third child of the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Pataudi. She is the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law. She tied the knot with actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015. Soha has starred in several Bollywood movies including Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, Dil Maange More! and Khoya Khoya Chand.