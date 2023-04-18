Saif Ali Khan Begins Filming For NTR 30, Poses With Jr NTR In Hyderabad

Saif Ali Khan has joined the sets of Jr NTR's upcoming film NTR 30. The makers of the film shared a couple of photos of the two actors posing together on the film's set. While in one of the photos, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing for the camera, the other two photos show the actors sharing a candid moment, while having a conversation.

Both Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR can be seen sporting casual outfits. While Saif Ali Khan wore a simple olive green t-shirt and denim pants, Jr NTR can be seen wearing a black hoodie with denim jeans. Sharing the photos, the makers on Twitter wrote, "Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board. The National Award-winning actor joined the shoot of the high-voltage action drama." Check out their photos below:

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting

Saif Ali Khan has begun filming for the NTR 30. The film directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The actor will mark her Telugu debut with the film. NTR 30 also marks the first collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Jr NTR, also with director Siva.

The makers are yet to reveal Saif Ali Khan's actual role. However, it is been informed that the actor will have a pivotal role to play alongside the RRR star. The makers have also promised a visual extravaganza with an interesting storyline.

More about NTR 30

Jr NTR's film with Koratala Siva went on the floor in March after a grand muharat ceremony in Hyderabad. It was attended by Janhvi Kapoor and SS Rajamouli. The film is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner NTR Arts. The untitled film is all set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.