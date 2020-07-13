'If You Want Someone Celebrated, Watch Their Films': Soha Supports Kunal Kemmu's Tweet

In June, Kunal Kemmu demanded an 'equal playing field' after Disney+ Hotstar didn't invite him to represent his film 'Lootcase' at the big online announcement event. "Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Translation: Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap)," Kemmu had written.

In a conversation with an entertainment channel, Soha Ali Khan came out in support of her husband and appreciated the fact that people are questioning and discussing issues. She accepted that 'nepotism does exist' but isn't limited only to the film industry or India, it is beyond that. Listing some broad questions, Soha stressed that it will only lead to 'more questions and no answers.'

Soha further added that to support/celebrate the actor one should 'buy tickets, see their films, follow them on social media'. "People have to look within themselves. You can’t blame other people. Whenever it comes to a systemic issue, you have to see how you can make a difference. Because we’re in a democracy and of course favouritism exists and there is no point saying that it doesn’t. But I believe in the power of movies. And don’t forget about it next week," Soha concluded.

Comedy drama "Lootcase", starring Kunal Kemmu, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 31, the streaming platform announced on Monday. The Fox Star production, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in April, chose a digital route in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown which has forced theatres to remain shut since March.

"Watch #Lootcase streaming from 31st July," the post on the official page of Disney+Hotstar VIP read. Lootcase follows a middle-aged family man (Kemmu) who comes across a suitcase full of money. Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz also round the cast.

