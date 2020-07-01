Tanushree Dutta Supports Kunal & Vidyut Amid Nepotism Row, Says 'Show Some Solidarity'

Tanushree Dutta recently took to her social media handle to show support for the two Bollywood actors, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunam Kemmu. She posted a screenshot of Vidyut Jammwal and Kangana Ranaut’s team who called out Disney+ Hotstar for not mentioning about two films’ OTT release. Read her note.

Tanushree Dutt urged her fans to watch Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase. She wrote, “Im asking everyone to watch Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase regardless of this!! Let's show some solidarity and support to talents who are being overlooked at key junctions in their career despite giving hit films in the past. Is it so hard to show some encouragement and appreciation?? #vidyutjamwal & #kunalkhemu Best wishes and God bless you!” [sic]

Vidyut and Kunal's nepotism controversy

The nepotism controversy was fuelled on Monday after Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were snubbed from a 'Big' virtual OTT announcement meeting. Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz was revealed to be one of the films to release on Disney+ Hotstar along with Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb, Sadak 2, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase. However, the poster of the announcement had no mention of the two movies Lootcase and Khuda Hafiz.

Vidyut on seeing trade analyst Taran Adarsh's post was shocked and disappointed that he wasn't given the due recognition on the platform and conveyed the same on Twitter by writing, "7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES." [sic]

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Kunal Kemmu also took to his Twitter handle on Monday to express his disappointment after not being given recognition at the Disney+ Hotstar event and instead only inviting Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt. "Respect and love are not asked for, they are earned. If someone doesn't give it to us, it doesn't make us any smaller. Just give us a field to play and we too can take a high leap," wrote Kemmu.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

