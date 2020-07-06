Vidyut Jammwal Urges Fans To Watch 'Dil Bechara' And Make It 'highest Watched Film'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is one of the most awaited ones. As his film releases posthumously, the makers released the trailer on July 6 and Bollywood celebrities poured in their heart on social media. Many stars appreciated the trailer while there were others who expressed their eagerness of watching the film. Vidyut Jammwal recently shared a video on social media where he urged his fans to watch the trailer and make the film the most-watched all across the country.

Vidyut Jammwal urges fans to watch Dil Bechara

Vidyut shared the video on Instagram where he spoke to his fans and thanked them for their constant support in whatever he does. Continuing, he informed them about the trailer launch of the much-awaited film Dil Bechara and asked them to watch it. He said in the clip, “I want you all to watch this film and make sure that it should become the highest movie watched ever.”

As soon as he shared the video on the photo and video sharing application, several fans of the actor flooded the comment section with their takes on the trailer. One of the users hailed Vidyut and wrote that he is an amazing person in Bollywood who knows how to inspire people with his acts. Another user “you are awesome bro.” A third user wrote that since Vidyut has asked his fans to watch the trailer, they will make sure that the trend across all social media platforms. A fourth user called him “amazing” for his thinking and modesty.

Apart from Vidyut, several other stars like Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan were the ones to appreciate the trailer on their respective social media handles. Even before the trailer was released, netizens started to trend Dil Bechara online just to show their support for Sushant Singh Rajput. In fact, some netizens even vowed to watch the Dil Bechara trailer multiple times to make it trend on YouTube. Almost everyone on Twitter has a positive reaction to Dil Bechara's trailer. Based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara will be a Hindi retelling directed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi in the lead romantic roles. Moreover, Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent supporting role.

