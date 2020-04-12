The Debate
Sona Mohapatra And Ram Sampath Songs From 'Lal Pari Mastani' Album | See List

Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra and husband Ram Sampath have united to create an Indie-folk album - Lal Pari Mastani. Here is a list of songs from the album. Read to know more.

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra and husband Ram Sampath after their successful collaboration at the Coke Studio India (2015), came up with the idea of Lal Pari Mastani. According to Sona Mohapatra, Lal Pari Mastani is her alter ego, where she hums songs that portray message and hope. In an old interview with an online portal, Sona revealed that under Lal Pari Mastani, she would be releasing four songs at the end of every month. Lal Pari Mastani has four songs. All of which are composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. Here are the songs from Lal Pari Mastani

Songs from Lal Pari Mastani 

Shyam Piya 

The first song of Lal Pari Mastani - Shyam Piya, is a modern-twist to the Meera Bhajan. The song featuring Sona Mohapatra is directed by Deepti Gupta and shot in Vrindavan. In an old interview with an online portal, Sona Mohapatra had revealed that the look from the song was inspired by an Afghani woman, who clad in a red, walks around the Darkha denouncing the policy of Burkha. The song has Talvin Singh on tabla and Sunjoy Das playing the guitar. 

Tori Surat 

The second song of Lal Pari Mastani reportedly gets its verses from a poem penned by Amir Khusaro. The video featuring Sona Mohapatra is directed by Sneha Shetty. The fusion-rock song composed by Ram Sampath has Nitish Ranadive on tabla and Sunjoy Das playing the guitar. 

Anhad Naad 

The third song of Lal Pari Mastani is reported to be a revamped version from one of Ram Sampath's original compositions for Coke Studio India. The recreated version of the song's lyrics is reported to be inspired by Kabir and Bulleya's poems. The lyrics of the recreated version was written by Munna Dhiman, who has worked for movies like U Me Aur Hum, Delhi Belly, among others. 

Ghane Badra 

The last song of the Lal Pari Mastani album is reported to from the chillwave genre, which reportedly emerged in the 2000s, and is allegedly characterised by mellow vocals and dreamy retro pop sound. The lyrics penned by Munna Dhiman and the vocals by Sona Mohapatra make the song one of the best compositions of Sampath. 

 

 

 

