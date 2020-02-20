Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath Come Together For A Song; Read

Sona Mohapatra is a popular Indian singer who is predominantly known for her iconic Bollywood songs like Ambarsariya and Rangabati that hit the bullseye in no time. She has worked with Ram Sampath for numerous projects. The duo's beautiful folksy songs receive pouring love from the audience. According to recent reports, Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath have again come together for a new song.

Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath come together for a song

As per latest reports, Sona Mohapatra has reunited with her husband and composer Ram Sampath for a song, which the singer feels the country's youth will sing along and also get inspired by. After composing Bedardi Raja with Ram Sampath, the duo has not worked together since a very long time.

Though Sona and Ram work together as partners in Omgrown Music, the two are reportedly busy venturing their own careers in the industry. And now, Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath's new track is titled Khelenge Shaan Se.

While interacting with news agency, Sona Mohapatra revealed that she and Ram get each other's energies and creative space very well. She also added that it's been long that they got the time to work together. Calling the new song to be 'special', Mohapatra shared that the song took them back to many memories they shared over the decade.

In the same interaction, Sona Mohapatra talked about how their bonding, strengths and weaknesses added a special quality to their songs from Coke Studio, Satyamev Jayate, Delhi Belly and Fukrey. She also mentioned about their Ad campaigns like the longest-running one titled Paas Aao for Close Up, Airtel and many others that also have a special quality to them. The singer expressed that she was a producer to the tracks first, and singer later.

