Sona Mohapatra's Beautiful Earring Collection You Must Check Out; See Pics

One of India's most prominent singers, Sona Mohapatra is widely known for superhits like Ambarbasriya, Bahara, Naina, Bola Na, and more. Apart from her excellent singing skills, Sona Mohapatra has left fans stunned with her melodious voice and also her unique sartorial choices. It won't be wrong to say that the singer is a constant source of fashion inspiration for fans.

One of the accessories that definitely can amp up any look is earrings, which play an integral role when it comes to outfits. So, after taking a look at Sona Mohapatra's Instagram handle, here are some of the best looks of the singer in earrings. Have a look:

Sona Mohapatra's stunning earring collection

Sona Mohapatra is widely considered to be a true blue fashionista. She can be seen wearing a cheetah-printed striped dress. With no heavy jewellery and subtle makeup, she paired her outfit with shell studded hoop earrings.

Fans are loving Sona Mohapatra's stunning look in traditional attire. Mohapatra can be seen wearing a white traditional outfit along with matching jewellery. Opting for chandelier earrings, the ethnic look is perfect for any occasion.

For one of Sona Mohapatra's stage performances, the Ghoor Ghoor Ke singer opted for a ruffled and layered olive-coloured dress. In the picture, she can be seen donning an open hair-do. The singer paired her outfit with diamond-studded dangler earrings.

The Bahara singer can be seen sporting an all-black outfit that is intricately designed. With bold makeup and posing in praying hands, what caught fans attention is her earrings and hairclips. She opted for black studded earrings with a golden design in the centre.

