Ram Sampath Makes Directorial Debut With 'Heere Heere' Featuring Wife Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra's husband and music composer Ram Sampath made his directorial debut with song 'Heere Heere' featuring his beautiful wife. Sharing how he shot the video during the pandemic, Sampath said it was with 'serious social distancing' and 'skeleton crew'.

Ram Sampath shot the video with two lights, two DSLRs and 5 people in total. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Sampath said that it was a 'breeze' shooting Sona as she is 'natural' in front of the camera. The music producer finished shooting the song in a day-and-a-half.

"I love music videos that serve the artist as a performer and are abstract, impressionistic interpretations of the song, so that's what I had in mind while I ventured into this," Sampath said in the interview.

It’s given me the greatest joy to start on this journey of creating the visuals accompanying my music this year..

I am grateful for the joy of creation & all the love coming in for #HeereHeere . @OmGrownMusic @sonamohapatra @anandkabra pic.twitter.com/psDzMjSKX6 — RamSampathOfficial (@RamSampathLive) December 10, 2020

Singer Armaan Malik also took to his Twitter handle to praise the song. Ram Sampath and Sona Mohapatra met in 2002 and got married in 2005.

The rare ones in our industry, @ArmaanMalik22 & @AmaalMallik who do this on their own. 👇🏾

Big love to you & may you always spread music & joy for lifetimes & generations to come. ❣️🎶 https://t.co/jiJklNgK7x — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 10, 2020

