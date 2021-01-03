Sona Mohapatra Pens 2021 Wish, Adds "Current Culture Is To Worship PR Built Celebrities"

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle and wrote that she hopes the audience will start rewarding genuine talent in 2021. "The year gone by has shown us that in the context of my industry, our current culture of worshipping at the altar of PR built celebrity...is likely to push our society into a free fall of vacuous mediocrity," she wrote.

"I look forward to the audiences looking past the number game and rewarding genuine talent," she further wrote. Sona Mohapatra, who has crafted her own identity as a singer in the Indian music scene, in an interview once said that it is pointless to be a part of a system that is not fair.

What I most look forward to in this year is the celebration of music, art, genuine artistry & above all the virtue of kindness. The year gone by has shown us that in the context of my industry, our current culture of worshipping at the altar of PR built celebrity, (1) #Happy2021 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2021

& success attained by buying views, likes & followers, is likely to push our society into a free fall of vacuous mediocrity. I look forward to the audiences looking past the number game, separating the wheat from the chaff & rewarding genuine talent. (2) #Happy2021 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2021

.. in addition to kindness, meritocracies & fair-play please. 🙏🏾 (3) #HappyNewYear2021 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, on New Years', Sona shared some glimpses of her home Tarasha.

My home, Tarasha feels blessed with fresh flowers, music, musicians, art & the goddesses & gods of this wonderful land! #HappyNewYear to all. pic.twitter.com/5uVwOylI4V — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 1, 2021

Sona recently featured in documentary film Shut Up Sona and she said the decision stems from the lack of "opportunities for her as a female singer". "There aren't so many opportunities for the female artiste. The best thing is to find another creative expression, something which is powerful." Shut Up Sona traces her journey as a musician, her struggle for equality and fairness and her love for her country and it's culture.

Ram Sampath makes directorial debut with 'Heere Heere' featuring wife Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra reveals the money spent on 2018 song 'Anhad Naad'; urges people to support

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.