Sona Mohapatra 'cheers' For Kartik Aaryan After He Deletes 'problematic' Video With Sister

Sona Mohapatra on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to 'cheer' Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan for deleting the misogynistic TikTok video featuring his sister. The singer a few days back, along with other celebrities and Netizens had slammed Aaryan for sharing a 'problematic' post where he 'throws her sister' off the balcony for making bad rotis.

Sona in her long post explained how the post was not funny but 'ridiculous'. She wrote, "It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence."

After facing massive flak, Aaryan took down the post, and Sona appreciated his response. She also wrote that she hopes to see him in movies that are 'more responsible' in their gender messaging.

A user took on Sona for bashing Kartik Aaryan and also wrote, "Make ur own identity rather than tarnishing somebody else's". To which, Sona responded by saying, "Welcome dear troll army of the ‘foolish sexist actor’ brigade. I’ve dealt with the chelas of the daddy of them all. आप किस खेत के मूली हो ? 1)My partner is almost tired of how hard I work 2) Most like you think they know what’s OK & not.3)Actor deleted his video btw" [sic]

I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 22, 2020

Mohapatra's Post attacking Aaryan

Mohapatra wrote, “This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers.Call this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli." [sic]

