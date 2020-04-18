Sona Mohapatra's Dig At Rahul Gandhi's VC, Asks If 'laughter Was Needed In Such Times'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s press briefing via video conferencing on the coronavirus crisis received mixed response. While Congress leaders like Abhishek Singhvi praised the Wayanand Member of Parliament, some of the celebrities in particular were not pleased at all. Sona Mohapatra did not mince words in mocking the former party president and asked if ‘laughter was needed’ in such times when the country was under a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday, sharing that she tuned into the video conference with a hope to be pleasantly surprised. The Ambarsariya artist, however, now feels that some Congress ‘conspiracy’ is on to show how ‘un-impressive’ the dynast is. She concluded by terming it a ‘hell of a joke.’

Here’s the post

I actually did tune in to this press conference Cus I’m always open to be surprised pleasantly. Was the laughter needed for these #lockdown times.Was like some internal Congress conspiracy is finally afoot to showcase how un-impressive this dynast is? This was one hell of a joke. https://t.co/C15rl5hHFs — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 17, 2020

Director Ashoke Pandit and producer Priya Gupta were among the others who were not impressed. As the former shared a video of some of the snippets of the VC, the latter was left in splits over the use of words like ‘strategic’ 16 times by Rahul Gandhi and the struggle to spot a journalist. Gupta termed it as a ‘must watch’ and gave it 10/10.

Some of the points the politician raised in the video conferencing involved lockdown not being a solution, but that increase in testing was the need of the hour. He added that the political parties need to come together in the battle, like despite disagreements with PM Narendra Modi, it was the time to ‘unite and fight.’

Meanwhile, India is set for a lockdown till May 3, after the rise in number of cases prompted an extension from the earlier April 14 date. 480 deaths and 11906 active cases have been reported in India, while 1991 persons have recovered.

