Kartik Aaryan Gets Slammed By Sona Mohapatra For Promoting Misogyny In TikTok Video

Domestic violence seems to be on the rise during the Coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, the number of complains for domestic violence has increased by many folds. During such a time, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's TikTok video of punishing sister for making bad Rotis was slammed by netizens as well as singer Sona Mohapatra. The actor also came under heavy criticism for his apparent misogynistic content.

Kartik Aaryan slammed for his TikTok video

Kartik Aaryan posted a TikTok video on his Instagram where he and his sister, Kritika Tiwari are seen enacting out a scene. The actor punishes his sister for making bad Rotis by spinning her around the room holding her ponytails and throwing her out of the balcony. Kartik Aaryan also captioned his post as, "No Compromise on Quality😇 #KokiToki".

Many people were not happy with the content of Kartik Aaryan's TikTok video. Sona Mohapatra had gone on to say that she thinks such misogynistic content in Bollywood is their new "PR strategy". She also brought up names like Kabir Singh which was slammed a lot for the nature of the film and Indian Idol, where former judge Anu Malik was accused of #MeToo movement by none other than Sona herself.

A popular RJ has also shared the video slamming Kartik Aaryan for his domestic violence video. She and a few others have even taunted the actor on social media. Take a look:

Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain?

pic.twitter.com/pyLb52UUKr — RJ Ira (@irationalised) April 20, 2020

We luv watching domestic violence comedy ☺️☺️☺️☺️ — r🪐 (@putaetu) April 20, 2020

Kartik Aaryan frequently has to receive the brunt of the netizens given the misogynistic content of his movies. His monologue on marital rape in Pati Patni Aur Woh, women bashing monologue in Pyar Ka Punchnama and Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 have attracted negative comments for him. Now it seems he has also been dubbed as the "serial misogynist".

