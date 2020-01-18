Sona Mohapatra Slams NCW For Closing Anu Malik Sexual Harrasment Case: 'This Is Not Over'

The sexual harassment case filed against Bollywood musician Anu Malik has reportedly been closed. The National Commission for Women (NWC) closed the case “due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant”. Singer Sona Mohapatra who had been fighting against Anu Malik for months now, took to her Facebook handle to share a long detailed post slamming NCW for not having any concern for women who were traumatized by Malik's actions.

I just finished an event in Paris where I was representing India at a ISRO launch by a Europeon agency & came out elated with the response to my views & singing only to hear & read this heartbreaking news on social media that Anu Malik has been cleared by NCW. The statement of the NCW chairperson is untrue. I collated multiple testimonies painstakingly & mailed it to them within a few days of them asking for it. Requested to speak to Ms Rekha Sharma (CP) to discuss it.

Received one liner, cryptic responses on mail to all. They made no effort to engage or connect with either me or Neha Bhasin or Shweta Pandit amongst several testimonies that were in the public domain. I believe in due process & systems & did exactly what I was asked to do. They could have shown some interest to write back or talk about the matter & actually meet us. They didn’t. What more documents cAn you provide in cases of sexual harassment & assault? Can we record or shoot it while it happens? Is that even possible. The ominous manner in which they communicated in one lines scared me I’ll be honest, it is like I was the criminal in their eyes.

I dread to think about how they would treat women who don’t have a voice or means to tell the world anything. Going to Hyderabad after Priyanka Reddy gets gangraped to console the family & give quotes to media should not be their only job. This is a live case. So many victims & their families are living their trauma everytime a person like Anu Malik flaunts himself on national TV. NCW should have at least tried to even talk with a few of us. It is the least we can expect for the system.

This is not over. I am not one to give up the good fight easily. I’ll take it to my funeral pyre if required. This was the only ray of hope for a whole movement in India where all perpetrators went scot free. Sony TV was a partner in crime by riding on this for publicity for their show as a marketing theme. India will not forgive them or Anu Malik & his supporters this easily. We will fight this together.