Sona Mohapatra Jumps To Ira Khan's Defence Over Birthday Outfit; 'She's An Adult Woman'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira came under massive media scrutiny for wearing a bikini at her 25th birthday celebration. Photo of Ira Khan's birthday celebration went viral online and a section of Twitter condemned the star kid's choice of attire, thereby questioning Aamir Khan's upbringing.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has extended support to the youngster by giving a befitting reply to social media trolls for criticising Ira Khan and undermining her family values.

Sonam Mohapatra: 'She's free'

The popular musician took to Twitter to address the public outrage and further urged netizens to stop linking the youngster's sartorial choice with Aamir Khan's past. Mohapatra added that Ira Khan is free to exercise her own choices and she doesn't need anyone's approval on it including her father.

Mohapatra wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India".

All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices.Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India 🛑 ✋ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 9, 2022

On Monday, May 9, Ira Khan took to Instagram to give an inside glimpse of her 25th birthday celebration in a series of fun-filled pool-side photos. The birthday party was attended by her dad Aamir Khan, beau Nupur Shikhare, mom Reena Dutta and brother Azad. Going by the photos, it appears that the youngster hosted a pool-side party to mark the occasion and opted to cut her 25th birthday cake in a multi-coloured striped bikini.

In one of the photos, she was seen blowing her birthday candles, while Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Azad cheer for the beginning of a new year in her life. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they went insanely viral on social media leaving many trolling her birthday outfit.

Ira Khan opens up on mental health

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is known for openly voicing her opinions on social media. Previously, the 25-year-old had spoken candidly about being diagnosed with depression and spreading awareness about anxiety via Instagram. She wrote, "I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like".

She further explained the solution given by her therapist for the same and urged people suffering from the same diagnosis to stay strong.

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira/@sonamohapatra