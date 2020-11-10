Sona Mohapatra Sends Strong Message To Those 'smacking Their Lips' On Arnab's Arrest

The illegal arrest and harassment of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is being strongly condemned not just in India, but also across the globe. Apart from the common citizens, politicians, Army veterans and celebrities from the film industry have expressed their displeasure. Sona Mohapatra, who had previously objected to the journalist’s arrest, once again questioned those who were delighted over Arnab Goswami being denied interim bail by the Bombay High Court on Monday.

Sona Mohapatra on reactions to Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Sona Mohapatra tweeted a strong message for those people ‘smacking their lips’, justifying the decision to not grant bail and being brought to the Taloja jail, which she termed as ‘inhabited by terrorists & underworld goons.’

The singer wrote that all such people were not different from ‘fascists’. She also wrote that they were endorsing ‘political vendetta’ and termed it as ‘sick.’ The Ambarsariya artist also wrote that ‘2 wrongs don’t make a right.’

All those people smacking their lips, justifying #ArnabGoswami being denied bail & being housed in a jail inhabited by terrorists & underworld goons, please know that you are no different from ‘fascists’. You endorse ‘political vendetta’. That’s sick, 2 wrongs don’t make a right — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 10, 2020

Previously, when Arnab Goswami had been arrested, Sona had called out the Maharashtra government’s 'wielding of power' as ‘disturbing’. She stated that irrespective of one’s reporting style, intimidating, bullying and harassing someone was ‘not OK by a country mile.'

That the Government of Maharashtra is wielding its power in this manner is deeply disturbing. You have an issue with Arnab & his reporting? Go to court. To intimidate, bully, harass & now #ArnabGoswamiArrested ? That is just NOT OK by a country mile. — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 4, 2020

Other celebrities who have condemned the arrest and harassment of Arnab Goswami include Kangana Ranaut, Amrita Rao, Ashoke Pandit, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and friends, among others.

Arnab Goswami denied interim bail

The Bombay High Court denied interim bail to Arnab Goswami on Monday after he was arrested on Wednesday. However, the court allowed him to approach the Sessions Court for bail, and that order has to be pronounced in four days. Arnab Goswami’s revelations about being assaulted and that his life was in danger, while being taken to the Taloja Jail, amid his 14-day judicial custody in a reopened abetment to suicide case, attracted massive furore.

