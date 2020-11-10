Kangana Ranaut highlights hers & Arnab's fight for issues despite success, slams critics

Kangana Ranaut has been the most prominent names from the film industry to coume out in support of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over his illegal arrest. In her latest message, the actor hit out at negative hashtags in retaliation to the massive global movement seeking the release of the journalist, who continued to be in jail for the sixth day. She highlighted how she and the journalist raised their voice over various issues despite attaining success in their respective fields.

Kangana Ranaut slams negative trends for Arnab Goswami

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote that people like herself and Arnab could have ‘rather enjoyed’ their ‘success and popularity’, but decided to ‘go against the world and fight' for the citizens. She wrote that despite their efforts, they witnessed negative trends amid numerous viral hashtags in support of Arnab Goswami.

The Queen star added that they could have ‘simply enjoyed’ their lives and work and not throw light on ‘wrong practices like nepotism, terrorism, narcotics terrorism, murders of innocents and corruption.’ She urged India to ‘make decisive calls’ and it was time to 'rise' because people were at the 'threshold of a great possibility’.

People like Arnab n me rather than enjoying our success and popularity we go against the world and fight for you all if this #IamIndianAndIdontSupportArnab is what we get back, remember you deserve to suffer in a third world country which is the most corrupt society in the world. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 9, 2020

We can simply enjoy our lives and work and not say a word about wrong practices like nepotism, terrorism, narcotics terrorism, murders of innocents and corruption. India make decisive calls chose your future, you are at the threshold of a great possibility, don’t look back. RISE. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut supports Arnab

This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Arnab Goswami. She has already posted multiple videos, hitting out at CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi over Arnab Goswami's arrrest. She had asked how many voices would be silenced, hinting at her property demolition carried out by the BMC as well. She had also stated that the fight was not for Arnab Goswami or herself, but the ‘battle of civilization for India’.

Arnab Goswami’s bail denied

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the interim bail plea of Arnab Goswami over his illegal arrest in a re-opened 2018 abetment to suicide case. The judges, however, allowed him to approach the Sessions court, who will be required to pass the order in four days. The development came a day after Raigad Police took him to the Taloja Jail amid his 14-day judicial custody, and his revelations about being assaulted sparked huge furore across the nation and even abroad.

