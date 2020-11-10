BJP MLA Ram Kadam Marches To Meet Maha HM Over Arnab's Arrest, Day After Governor's Action

As Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spends his 7th day in judicial custody, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Tuesday said that he will meet the Maharashtra Home Minister. Taking to Twitter, Ram Kadam said that after seeing that "much-deserved justice is being repeatedly denied to Arnab Goswami," he will be holding a padayatra from Hutatma Chowk to Mantralaya at 11:30 am on Tuesday. "Shameful attack on the fourth pillar. Arnab should get justice," he further said.

On Monday, after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed his concern over the security and health of Arnab Goswami to the Maharashtra Government, Ram Kadam said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has failed miserably in governing the state. He said the state government’s administration is so deplorable that the Governor had to intervene in Arnab’s matter.

Maharashtra Governor speaks to Maharashtra’s Home Minister; Conveys concern about Arnab Goswami’s security, health

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami.

The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow the family of Arnab Goswami to see him and to speak to him.

The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner of arrest of Arnab Goswami to the State Home Minister.," said the release from Raj Bhawan.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. On his way to the prison in a police van, Arnab made a massive claim that his life was in danger.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

In the latest development, Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday morning, as the relentless persecution continues.

