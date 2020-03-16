Sona Mohapatra’s Candid Pictures Prove That She Is Indeed A Sass Queen

Sona Mohapatra gained prominence with the show Satyamev Jayate where her stint was much appreciated. The talented singer wowed the audience with songs revolving around various social topics like gender equality and women's rights. The singer is also not the one to mince words and has actively spoken about many serious issues like the Mee Too movement along with the problems faced by women in the film industry.

But, Sona Mohapatra is also one happy soul when it comes to her social media handle. Sona Mohapatra often shares some fun candid pictures wherein she is at her goofiest best. Here are some of the lovely candid pictures of Sona Mohapatra.

Here are some delightful candid pictures of Sona Mohapatra

At her savage best

Sona Mohapatra can be seen striking a fun candid pose in this picture. Sona Mohapatra is looking truly amusing but even her caption stands out in the post wherein she is celebrating the punishment meted out to Hollywood mogul Havey Weinstein in the Mee Too movement. Take a look at the picture.

A happy soul

Sona Mohapatra is looking ethereal in this candid picture. Sona Mohapatra can be seen performing in one of her concerts. The Jiya Lage Na singer once again wins hearts with her heart-warming caption wherein she shares her experience on performing in the Aligarh Mahotsav.

Basking in the drama

Sona can be seen making a strong style statement in this candid frame. With her hands folded together, she can be seen wearing a tiger mascot earrings along with an embroidered shawl and sparkling clips in her hair. Check out the picture.

