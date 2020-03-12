Sona Mohapatra's Songs That Were All About Women Empowerment

Sona Mohapatra rose to fame with her appearance in the show Satyamev Jayate where she would appear from time to time. The singer would perform songs revolving around various topics like gender equality and women's rights. Throughout her career, Sona Mohapatra has evidently supported women's rights by providing vocal support to various causes — be it women's oppression or dowry, Sona Mohapatra has evidently touched over various serious topics with her songs. Below are some of the best Sona Mohapatra songs which spoke about women empowerment.

Bekhauf

The song Bekhauf has over 10 million views on YouTube. This song was performed by Sona Mohapatra on Satyamev Jayate and quickly became one of the most popular songs in the singer's career. The lyrics of the song speak about a world for women where they are allowed to live freely without the pressure of a patriarchal society. Check out the song below:

Rupaiya

The Rupaiya song spoke at length about dowry and issues revolving it. The power lyrics of the song ask various questions surrounding the oppressive culture of dowry. The Rupaiya song also states that the sacred relationship of marriage should not be influenced by the selfish act of asking dowry. Furthermore, the lyrics of the song suggest that a woman does not need marriage if it is motivated by a selfish act. check out the song below -

Ghar Yaad Aata Hai Mujhe

Ghar Yaad Aata Hai Mujhe deals with the issues women have to deal with as they leave their homes after marriage. The song featured in the 'Is Love a Crime?' episode of Satyamev Jayate which dealt with the topic of love marriages and how the society tries to oppress romantic relationships. Check out the song below -

