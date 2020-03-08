'Time For Humankind To Come Together': Sona Mohapatra Expresses Concerns Over World Issues

Sona Mohapatra has been pretty vocal on Social media about her opinions about matters that affect her. As the week draws to a close, the acclaimed Bollywood singer has posted a long note detailing her views about the reigning concerns all over the world. Sona spoke about the increasing terror of the novel Coronavirus that has gripped the nation and also the recent inhuman violence in New Delhi.

Read | Sona Mohapatra & Ram Sampath to preserve different types of folk music; here's how

The singer expressed her views by starting with the number of cancelled and postponed events in the country amid the concerns about the growing COVID-19 virus scare. She emphasized the need for human beings to stop the self-pity and selfish behaviour and direct their attention towards the earth. Sona Mohapatra said, "How can just one lac likely affected people by Coronavirus around the world bother us all so much when we, as a human race have wiped out 60 per cent of all wildlife in the last 40 years for our own gains. Billions of life forms wiped out for our greed. That hasn’t bothered humans much. Isn’t it time nature hit us back? I think she should."

Read | Sona Mohapatra prefers being called an artist rather than a playback singer

Sona Mohapatra brought up the recent violent clashes that hit northeast Delhi where an estimated number of up to 52 citizens were mercilessly killed. She claimed that the fear or worry about the 39 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus is insignificant in front of the many lives that were claimed in the unfortunate incident in the capital city. Sona even went onto label human beings as 'the worst virus on planet earth'.

She ended the note with the words, "My heart & prayers are with all those innocent people & families affected by the virus, no ifs & buts there. This is also a time for all of humankind to come together & make a commitment to kinder,less greedy choices across board. I know I have to personally make those difficult & less convenient choices too."

Read | 'I like to be in charge of my destiny': Sona Mohapatra

Read | Sona Mohapatra's tweets that prove she deeply cares about women empowerment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.