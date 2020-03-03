Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs

The star singer Sona Mohapatra has sung amazing songs till date. She also recently performed at the opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games 2020 in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. The anthem was composed by Ram Sampath, an Indian composer, music producer and musician. It was after a very long time that the couple came back together to work with each other. Sona Mohapatra has often inspired the country’s youth through her songs. Check out the list of songs lyrics below for inspiration through the week.
Patwar banungi, lehron se ladungi
Arre mujhe kya bechega Rupaiya?
Parvat rokega kya, hum to sehlab hai
Darna nahi sikha, hum sachhe khawaab hai
Duniya pe chayenge, Loha manvayenge
Taliya gunjegi, fir asmaan se
Khelenge shaan se, Dil ke toofan se, jitenge shaan shaan se.
Naina bole re karorey chatkhaare
Kabhi humri gali mein aake jaa re
Khaye joban ke jo wo hichkore
Jara tu bhi toh nazar dohra re
Ambarsariya mundave kachiya kaliyaan na tod
Teri maa ne bole hain mujhe teekhe se bol
Sona and Ram have performed together after very long. While communicating with a news agency, Sona said that she and Ram get each other’s energies and creative space very well. She added that over the last few years, they have not had the chance to work together. The couple has worked together in ‘Coke Studio’, Satyamev Jayate and in filmy hits like Talaash, Delhi Belly and Fukrey and ad campaigns like the long-running Paas aao for Close Up.
