Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs

The star singer Sona Mohapatra has sung amazing songs till date. She also recently performed at the opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games 2020 in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. The anthem was composed by Ram Sampath, an Indian composer, music producer and musician. It was after a very long time that the couple came back together to work with each other. Sona Mohapatra has often inspired the country’s youth through her songs. Check out the list of songs lyrics below for inspiration through the week.

1. Rupaiya, Satyamev Jayate

Patwar banungi, lehron se ladungi

Arre mujhe kya bechega Rupaiya?

2. Khelenge Shaan Se Lyrics | Anthem for Khelo India University Games 2020

Parvat rokega kya, hum to sehlab hai Darna nahi sikha, hum sachhe khawaab hai Duniya pe chayenge, Loha manvayenge Taliya gunjegi, fir asmaan se Khelenge shaan se, Dil ke toofan se, jitenge shaan shaan se.

3. Bedardi Raja, Delhi Belly

Naina bole re karorey chatkhaare

Kabhi humri gali mein aake jaa re

Khaye joban ke jo wo hichkore

Jara tu bhi toh nazar dohra re

4. Ambarsaria, Fukrey

Ambarsariya mundave kachiya kaliyaan na tod

Teri maa ne bole hain mujhe teekhe se bol

Reunion of Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampat

Sona and Ram have performed together after very long. While communicating with a news agency, Sona said that she and Ram get each other’s energies and creative space very well. She added that over the last few years, they have not had the chance to work together. The couple has worked together in ‘Coke Studio’, Satyamev Jayate and in filmy hits like Talaash, Delhi Belly and Fukrey and ad campaigns like the long-running Paas aao for Close Up.

