Is Sonakshi Sinha Single? Is She A Sindhi? 'Lootera' Actor Clarifies With Quirky Posts

Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday hosted a 'Ask Me' session on her Instagram handle to connect with her fans out of 'boredom'. The actor answered a variety of questions from her lockdown routine, paintings to her relationship status.

A fan popped a question, 'Are you single' and Sonakshi replied with a mirror selfie captioning it as 'Double'. The actor with a witty post has left many wondering what 'Double' means — committed? Only time will tell that.

Another fan asked if she is a 'Sindhi' (Indo-Aryan ethnolinguistic group). To this, Sonakshi said that her father Shatrughan Sinha is Bihari and her mother Poonam Sinha is a Sindi which as a result makes her a 'Bindi' (Bi+ndi). Sonakshi shared a picture of hers flaunting a Bindi to support her answer.

Sonakshi Sinha's take on how girls will look post Lockdown is hilarious, see picture

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film Dabangg 3. The film is the third instalment on the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan and Sudeep in the pivotal roles.

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The films being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Divya Khosla Kumar, Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi in the pivotal role.

Sonakshi Sinha gives her opinion on Zaheer Iqbal's appearance, reveals she likes his beard

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.