Sonakshi Sinha's Take On How Girls Will Look Post Lockdown Is Hilarious, See Picture

Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on social media. During the Coronavirus lockdown, just like everyone else even Bollywood celebrities have also turned to social media for entertainment. Several Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha are keeping their fans updated of their day to day activities. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha shared a very quirky picture on Instagram and took the internet by storm.

Also Read: Songs Penned By Irshad Kamil That Feature Sonakshi Sinha | See Full List Here

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Divas Share Post-lockdown Plans

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account where she has predicted how girls will look post the quarantine. At the time of Coronavirus lockdown, all salons are shut. Because of this, some girls are not able to get rid of their facial hair problems. Sonakshi Sinha is posing with a chips packet which has a man's face on it. Sonakshi Sinha believes that such is going to be the situation when the quarantine is over. Sonakshi Sinha captioned the picture as "Post lockdown when all the girls hit the salon 😂😂😂 #quarantinelook".

Check out the picture posted by Sonakshi Sinha

Several fans commented on the picture with laughing emojis and compliments. Here is a look at what the fans have commented on Sonakshi Sinha's picture. Check out the comments below.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film Dabangg 3. The film is the third instalment on the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan and Sudeep in the pivotal roles. Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The films being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Divya Khosla Kumar, Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi in the pivotal role.

Also Read: Fans Bombard Sonakshi Sinha With 'Ramayan' Questions; Actor's Reply Is Unmissable

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Action Jackson' Had Some Good Tracks | Check Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.