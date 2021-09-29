Sonakshi Sinha Denounces Outsiders' Bollywood Struggle: 'I Lost Out On Films Too'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who recently wrapped up shooting for her next homegrown horror-comedy Kakuda, revealed that she too has lost out on many projects, just like an outsider. The actor spoke about the 'star kid debate', adding that 'nobody goes around crying about' losing projects since it's a part and parcel of the job. Taking a subtle dig at people with no connections in the industry, who speak about being replaced due to a star kid, Sonakshi added that it happened to everyone.

The Dabangg actor also gave an example of her father Shatrughan Sinha, mentioning how one should learn to deal with rejections, "work hard and keep at it." The actor was recently seen in Disney+Hotstar's Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi.

Sonakshi on star kids, outsiders losing out on projects

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Rowdy Rathore actress admitted to having lost out on movies, stating the 'useless' star kids debate since their projects have also been taken away 'because of somebody else'. Mentioning that "it’s okay, sab ke saath hota hai (happens with everyone)," Sonakshi mentioned that one should learn how to deal with it since there's no point in talking about 'spilt milk'. She further gave her father and veteran legend Shatrughan Sinha's example, adding that he also lost out on opportunities during his time, explaining that this isn't something novel and unheard of. "It’s part and parcel of the job," she said, adding that one should strive to work hard and keep at it.

Sonakshi Sinha, who became an overnight sensation following her debut in 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has clocked 11 years in Bollywood. Having delivered commercially successful films like Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, R... Rajkumar, Force 2, Mission Mangal among others, the actor is set to make her digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. She will be seen as a cop in Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi's series, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Sonakshi is the daughter of superstar Shatrughan Sinha and former Miss India Poonam Sinha. The duo is also parents to twins Kush Sinha and Luv Sinha.

